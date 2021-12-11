Female Rice mill supervisor robbed of $3M cash after visiting city bank

The Guyana Police Force is reporting an Alleged Robbery Under Arms at Kissoondyal Enterprise Inc. Rice Mill, Mahaicony East Coast Demerara where a female supervisor was held at gunpoint on December 10. According to the report, the 41-year-old female supervisor left the rice mill at about 10:30 the day with four cheques to change for workers’ pay and rice farmers, amounting to $3,463,798 and her bag containing a driver’s license, one identification card, Covid vaccine card, N.I.S card and $20,000 cash. In the company of a female colleague, she went to a city bank in Georgetown to change the cheque and returned to the rice mill in the said car.

On arrival at the rice mill, as she was about to exit the car, she was confronted by an unidentified male who was armed with a handgun that was pointed at her and demanded that she hand over the bag or he will shoot her.

He then pulled the bag out of her hand and made good his escape out of the compound in an unknown direction.

Several persons in the area were contacted and questioned but no useful information was received. Checks for the suspect so far have proven futile.

Investigation in progress.