40 persons hauled before the Court in Linden for COVID-19 curfew violations

Although there are COVID-19 emergency measures in place countrywide, inclusive of a curfew from 6am to 6pm which persons should adhere to, dozens of persons in Region 10 have been arrested for violating such.

Despite the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continuing to climb almost daily in Guyana, many citizens are not practicing the necessary safety measures to remain safe and keep others safe.

According to Police Commander of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), Superintendent Hugh Winter, his officers are now hauling persons before the Courts when they commit violations in this regard.

“On the first day, that is Friday, May 8,2020, there were 40 persons or 40 charges that were placed before the Court where 22 appeared and 18 did not appear. However, for the 18, the Magistrate had fixed another date for Court. On Monday, seven (7) persons attended Court for the curfew violations.”

Already, the mining town on Linden has seen one confirmed COVID-19 patient succumbing to the illness and several others, within the past weeks, have been tested positive for the virus. He is urging that residents accept that changes need to be made in their lifestyles if they wish to survive and remain healthy.

“I would like to encourage persons to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines by the Ministry of Public Health. The police are here to enforce. We will continue to enforce,” he added.

Just last week, Region 10’s Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) announced that there were six new cases of COVID 19 there, bringing the total number of persons to have contracted the virus to nine. It was revealed that with the new infections, two children are part of the six while another child from Linden is awaiting results.