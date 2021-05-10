55-year-old allegedly drowns while swimming, fishing at Beach

A 55-year-old male resident of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was allegedly discovered lifeless hours after he left his relatives’ home to “swim” and “fish” at the Success Beach, Leguan, on Mothers’ Day (yesterday).

Dead is Sihanouk Rampersaud who is said to have been visiting his relatives and imbibing earlier in the day (Sunday) prior to his demise.

According to a police statement, Rampersaud left the home of his relatives in Leguan around 16:00h yesterday, and after his failure to return some four (4) hours later, they formed a search party to locate him.

“The deceased’s blue pants was found on the seawall. Further checks in the area were done and the motionless body of Rampersaud was found floating face down. The body was taken to the Leguan Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Rampersaud’s body was then escorted to Leguan Cottage Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME) to determine the cause of death.

Investigations continue.