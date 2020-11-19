62 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded within 24-hours

During the last 24-hours, health authorities have recorded 62 more positive Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, along with one COVID-19 related death.

The latest death was a 60-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Up to press time, this brings the total number of deaths attributed to the pandemic to 143.

Seven (7) persons are presently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 757 have been placed in home isolation. Additionally, 104 persons are in institutional isolation.