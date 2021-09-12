64g of Ganja found in bush at Plaisance E.C.D.

Spareendam Police Station is now in receipt of 64g of suspected cannabis after ranks went to Cinema Road Plaisance East Coast Demerara on Friday, September 10. Police indicated following ranks appearance on the Plaisance road, several persons who were gathered together, dispersed. A search was conducted at the environs where a black plastic bag was found in a heap of bushes which contained 60 small transparent ziplock bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was taken to the Police Station and weighed 64 grams. The investigation is ongoing.

