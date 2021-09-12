Man arrested following Aremu Landing campsite search

Police have arrested a male following a search on Saturday, September 11 at his Aremu Landing campsite, where ammunition and firearm were discovered.

According to the police, responding to a report made concerning the discharging of a loaded firearm at Aremu Backdam, Ranks were showed two (2) live 9mm rounds of ammunition and fifteen (15) 9mm spent shells by the owner of a shop in the environs of her shop.

Further investigations led police to another camp where the suspect was told of the allegations.

A search was conducted in the hammock in which the man reclined. However, ranks found one 9mm Taurus pistol with the serial number filed off along with two magazines, one live 9mm ammunition, and two .32 ammunition.

Further searches of a storage box in the kitchen area unearthed ten 12 gauge cartridges.

The suspect was arrested and taken along with the ammunition and firearm to Bartica Police station where he remains in custody pending charges

