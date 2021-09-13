Peacemaker in critical condition after trying to part fight with brother and man

A peacemaker is now critical and nursing stabbing wounds at the Port Mourant Public Hospital after attempting to part a fight between his brother and a man. Dead is Godfrey Leitch.

Police said that Leitch’s brother indicated to them, that he was drinking alcohol at Kildonan Village Corentyne with his 46-year-old brother, when a man came and had an argument with him.

It was claimed that Leitch tried to stop them from arguing and the suspect pulled a scissors from his waist and stabbed the peacemaker once to his chest and ran away.

The victim was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital but was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he has been admitted a patient.

Checks were made for the suspect but proved futile. Investigation in progress.

