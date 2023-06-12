Alleged speeding motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck on Mandela Avenue

A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday night after colliding with a motor lorry on Mandela Avenue near John Fernandes.

Dead is Lakeram Etwaroo of Lot 42 Diamond New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The accident occurred at about 23:50h and involved motor lorry GDD 3729, driven by 52-year-old Mohan Ram Narine and motorcycle CH 2546, driven by Etwaroo.

The motor lorry driver told Police that he was proceeding east along Mandela Avenue, and as he approached the traffic light, it was green in his direction, but the light to turn south was red, so he stopped and waited for it to change to green.

He added that while making a right turn to head south onto John Fernandes Access Road, motorcycle CH 2546, which was proceeding at an alleged fast rate of speed, collided with the left side rear wheel of the motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were summoned, and the motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry, but no trace of alcohol was detected in his breath. Notwithstanding, he is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

