Board of Inquiry to be set up to probe GDF Timehri base fatal shooting

A Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of Private Tevon Daymon at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Camp Stephenson base in Timehri on Monday.

In a statement, the GDF expressed condolences to the family of Private Daymon, noting that he died at about 7:45h at the Diamond Hospital.

Private Daymon was allegedly shot at about 4:51h by his colleague, Brian Morrison, while the two were performing security duties.

HGP Nightly News understands that the two had a misunderstanding, which led to the fatal shooting.

“The Guyana Police Force is investigating, and the assailant is in their custody. This appears to be an isolated incident and does not reflect the overall discipline and professionalism of our ranks,” the GDF noted.

The Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and ranks extend condolences to the parents and family of the late Private Daymon and pledged to ensure that all necessary support is given to the family at this time.

