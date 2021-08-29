Anonymous tip lead to interception of ganja at Kurupukari crossing

Based on information on Saturday evening, Police intercepted a bus driver at the Kurupukari crossing in Region 9. According to reports coming out of the Lethem Police Station, a 53 year old man was stopped by police on August 28 at the crossing where a search was conducted in the minibus. Further, a large brown parcel was found in the back seat that contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. One black taped parcel was also found concealed in a compartment. The driver was told of the offense, arrested and taken to the police station. Investigations are continuing into the bust.

