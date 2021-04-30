APNU’s MP concerned about Sport Minister’s ‘mental constitution’, ability to serve Guyana

See full statement by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament (MP, Jermaine Figueira, who is the Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport:

I am deeply concerned about the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Mr. Charles Ramson Jr’s ability to serve the ministry and by extension the country.

He has publicly disclosed that he is of a weak and fragile mental constitution, stating that he has been emotionally distressed since March of this year due to one man’s expressed opinion about his political performance.

It is no secret, that running a ministry can be difficult task and it would be even more strenuous in a pandemic without a plan of action or a vision for where the ministry needs to go, beyond token distribution of balls and arbitrary and disorganized ground enhancements projects.

In recognition of the Ministry of Health’s inability to manage the spread of COVID-19 and its limited attention to mental health related issues in Guyana, I call on President Irfaan Ali to seriously listen to his Minister’s subliminal cry for help and take action in affording him the urgent help and attention he requires.

The constructive and sometimes harsh criticisms that accompany those in the political arena can cause some form of public humiliation and emotional distress to those whose tender egos are weak and feeble.

Alas, as leaders we must never attempt to silence freedom of speech of individuals or muzzle the media. If we do, as the Minister has done, then we can no longer claim to be a democracy but rather we will be a budding dictatorship.