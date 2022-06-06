At least 12 dead in another weekend of mass shootings across America

The first weekend of June had a greater number of mass shooting deaths in the United States than the previous three-day weekend, which ended with Memorial Day.

The tally for weekend violence through Sunday night was at least 12 killed and at least 38 injured in mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which “four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.”

During the holiday weekend nine were killed and more than 60 were injured in attacks fitting that definition.

As Americans debate the possibility of new gun regulations in the wake of the horrific Uvalde school attack, gun violence seemed to continue unabated with the official start of summer, June 21, and its hottest nights still ahead.

The most notable violence this weekend took place in Philadelphia, where three were killed and 12 were injured; and in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which saw its second weekend in a row of mass-shooter violence, this time with two dead and 12 others injured from gunfire. A third person died after being struck by a car.

Other attacks included:

In Clarendon County, South Carolina, a late Saturday graduation party outside a residence was interrupted by a drive-up shooting that may have involved two vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

A 32-year-old woman struck by gunfire died Sunday morning, it said. Seven others, including children ages 12 to 17 and a 36-year-old, were injured, the office said.

The violence might have been gang-related, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“There were at least 60 to 70 rounds fired at this incident,” it said. “It is not clear, as of yet, if some of these rounds may have been return fire from some of the subjects at the party.”

In Saginaw, Michigan, early Sunday, a shooting killed three people, including two men at the scene and a woman who was hospitalized but did not survive, according to NBC affiliate WEYI of Saginaw.

Two men injured in the attack were hospitalized, the station said.

In Mesa, Arizona, early Sunday, two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub, NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported.

Three suspects who allegedly sped away in a vehicle were chased by officers and ultimately stopped and arrested in connection with the attack, the station said.

