Attorney-at-law found dead inside of home

A 77-year-old lawyer’s body was discovered on the floor in his house by the cops after the now dead man’s neighbours became alarmed due to a foul smell emanating from his residence.

The deceased has been identified as Hubert Nathaniel Rodney of Durbana Square, Georgetown.

According to a police statement, the man is believed to have died between Friday and Tuesday (yesterday).

HGP Nightly News understands that the discovery was made last night around 20:00h.

The statement from the cops explained that Rodney was last seen alive “taking out his garbage” on Friday.

Yesterday, his neighbours raised an alarm in light of the awful smell coming from Rodney’s home, and summoned police ranks to that location.

The cops ventured into the now dead man’s home and found him “lying motionless” on the kitchen floor.

“The body was check for marks of violence but none was seen on his body. The body is lying at Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Investigation ongoing.”