Bachelors Adventure Man Charged For Discharging Loaded Firearm With Intent

Thirty-six-year-old Vandell Skeete of Lot 446 Bachelors Adventure, East Coast Demerara appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was charged for for the offence of Discharging Loaded Firearm with Intent Contrary to Section 55 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

He pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him and bail in the sum of $150,000. The case has been postponed until 2022-06-06 for report.

He was arrested on 25th of March and charged on 29th by ranks of the Vigilance Police Station.