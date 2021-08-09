Bandits rob Chinese supermarket at Linden

Police are currently looking for two male suspects who has robbed a 37 year old Chinese businesswoman in Linden on Sunday. According to information thus far, at about 19:16 hrs in Central Amelia’s Ward Linden, the woman was reportedly standing behind the counter attending to customers when one of suspects armed with a gun, demanded that she handed over her money.The woman then ran from behind the counter and went further into the supermarket after which, the said gun man went behind the counter and collected the canister with $30,000 cash along with an undisclosed amount of GTT and Digicel phone cards.The other suspect who was outside at the time, ran into the yard of the said business place where he confronted a police constable who was sitting outside the supermarket and placed him to lie on the floor Infront of the supermarket. The men then made good their escape on foot.The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed on the Supermarket.The area was searched for the men but they were not located.Investigation is currently in progress.

