Bodies of teen boys found with throats slit in coconut field

The bodies of two male teenagers, said to be cousins, were found with their throats slit in a coconut field in Berbice today (Sunday) after they failed to return home yeaterday (Saturday).

The dead youths have been identified as 15-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry of Number Three (3) Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The gruesome discovery was reportedly made in the village of Cotton Tree, WCB.

HGP Nightly News understands that the two pass had left their homes yesterday to pick coconuts but never returned to their families.

As such, the relatives of the two boys formed a search party and went to the coconut field to look for the teenagers.

While they were searching that location, the bodies of the two youths, which were partially covered in mud were discovered a short distance away.

Investigations into the double murder are currently ongoing.