Bodies of teens found with slit throats in coconut field…

-Opposition Leader commits to ensuring justice served to the “fullest extent of the law.”

Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, has expressed outrage over the heinous killing of the two teenagers in Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

In light of the brutal murders of the two teens, Harmon stated that this marks “another horrific and tragic day in our beloved country with two boys senselessly cut down in the prime of their youth.”

See press statement below:



I am sickened and horrified by the gruesome killing of two young boys – cousins, Joel Henry (19 years old) and Isaiah Henry (16 years old) – whose bodies were today found in the village of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.





I, on my own behalf, and on behalf of the APNU+AFC Coalition and all Guyanese, extend deepest condolences to their parents, siblings and relatives who have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning.



The APNU+AFC Coalition calls for an immediate, full and thorough police investigation into this heinous crime and the apprehension of the killers without any delay. We commit to doing everything necessary to ensure that justice is served in this matter to the fullest extent of the law.



We recognize and understand the pain, anger and anguish the relatives and villagers of No. 3 Village (where the boys are from) are experiencing at this time. I call on them to remain vigilant but to allow the police to conduct their investigation in a timely manner.



I shall endeavour to visit with the relatives to extend condolences and offer support in person during the course of the day tomorrow, Monday.



Finally, in my capacity as Leader of the Opposition, on Thursday last, I formally wrote to the Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie seeking a meeting at his earliest convenience on or before Monday, September 7th. I was most disappointed with the Commissioner’s response, that he is busy and is not available to meet until Friday, September 11th. This is most regrettable and unfortunate and moreso in light of this heinous crime.