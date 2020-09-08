Bodies of teens found with throats slit in coconut field…

–police confirm five (5) arrested, probe continues

Less than 24-hours since the gruesome discovery of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry with their throats slit, cops have arrested five (5) individuals in connection to the murders.

The badly mutilated bodies of the two youths were discovered yesterday (Sunday) at a coconut field in the Cotton Tree village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Their lifeless bodies were found almost one day after they went missing.

Initially, three persons were in custody; a 57-year-old man upon whose estate there were what appeared to be bloodstains, a handyman who worked with the estate owner, and the estate owner’s son.

According to the police, the Major Crimes team deployed from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters are still on the ground and continuing investigations.