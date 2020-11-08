Body of man found on top of tomb in Cemetery

The body of a 49-year-old male was found lying partially on a tomb at the Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) cemetery, and is currently awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) to determine how the man lost his life.

The deceased has been identified as Sarwan Mahadeo, an unemployed man, who resided in Anna Catherina, WCD,.

According to the police, the discovery was made yesterday (Saturday) around 14:30h and they were summoned to the Anna Catherina cemetery to investigate.

The cops noted that there were no marks of violence visible on the exposed parts of Mahadeo and he was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His body was then transported to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for a PME.

The police noted that several persons were questioned about the incident but no useful information was provided. Investigations into the matter continue.