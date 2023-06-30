Body of unidentified man found in Sophia’s trench with surgical bandage wrapped around the head

The body of an unidentified man of East Indian ethnicity was pulled out from a trench at the intersection of Dennis Street and ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Friday.

Police said the discovery was made at about 10:00h, and the man was clad in a black-and-white stripe jersey and long khaki pants.

His head was wrapped with a surgical bandage, Police said. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the Central Fire Station responded, and Dr Walcott from the Georgetown Public Hospital examined the body, which he later pronounced dead.

“Investigators checked for and found CCTV cameras in the area, which will be reviewed. Several persons were also questioned in the ongoing investigation,” Police concluded.

