Breaking: Local Government Elections to be held on June 12 

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall has written to the Chairwoman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), appointing June 12, 2023, as the date for Local Government Elections (LGE).

The Minister made the announcement on Thursday night in a Facebook post.

Last week, GECOM’s Chairwoman wrote to the Minister, earmarking May 22 as the possible date for hosting Local Government polls.

At the same time, the Secretariat had approved the work plan for the conduct of LGE.

Initially, LGE was set for March, but this had to be pushed forward after Opposition’s Chief Scrutineer, Carol Smith-Joseph, challenged the voters’ list, noting that it was not compiled properly.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report.

Like this: Like Loading...