Brothers and woman detained after trying to bribe police investigator

The Guyana Police Force is reporting that two brothers ages 37 and 38 along with a 25 year old woman are currently in custody after attempting to bribe an Investigator with $700,000 at the Golden Grove Police Station East Bank Demerara on Saturday afternoon.

According to the statement, the 37-year-old man was apprehended on two sentence warrants and escorted to the Golden Grove Police Station and placed in custody.

While there, he requested a telephone call to his lawyer which was facilitated by the police.

The suspect was visited by the attorney-at-law and shortly afterwards by a 25-year-old female who gave him a package. The detained male then requested to speak to the investigating officer which was granted. In the presence of another policeman he gave the investigating officer $700,000 cash to forego investigation/prosecution against him.

The investigating officer immediately told the male of the offence committed.

The monies were marked and lodged pending charges.