Building and contents destroyed in early morning Prashad Nagar, Georgetown Fire

At 3:08hrs this morning, Water Tenders 102, 105, 106 and 112 from the Central, Alberttown and Campbellville Fire Stations responded to a report of a house on fire at Lot 91 Premniranjati Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building that was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

As a result of the fire, the entire building and its contents were destroyed.

Two jets working from WT#106 via open source in relay system to WT#105 were used to extinguish the blaze.

Additionally, two other buildings located at Lot 90 and 92 of the same address were also affected by the fire and suffered damage to their PVC guttering, roof and AC units due to radiated heat from the building of origin.

Both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the fire.

