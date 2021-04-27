CANU ranks discover 25.9kg of “ganja” in Berbice home, one arrested

A 41-year-old man is now in the custody of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after its ranks found dozens of packages of marijuana inside a Little India, #79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice house on Monday (yesterday).

According to a statement from the CANU, the man in its custody has been identified as Wesley Anthonio Barry.

“During the search of the building and in the presence of the owner several packages containing what is suspected to be marijuana were discovered.”

The CANU noted that there were 53 individual packages of the substance and when weighed altogether, amounted to 25.9 kilogrammes (kg).

Investigations continue.