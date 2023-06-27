CANU RANKS IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING DIAMONDS FROM SURINAMESE

Two officers from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) are currently under police custody on allegations of stealing diamonds from a Surinamese national who was detained. The officers are being held for their alleged involvement in the theft. Tiana Cole has more details in the following report.
