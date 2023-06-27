“THE SYSTEM HAS TO WORK” – HUGHES DEFENDS DECISION TO REPRESENT DHARAMLALL IN RAPE ALLEGATIONS

HGP Nightly News reporter Renata Burnette reports that a gathering of women organized a protest outside the law firm currently representing Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall. The minister stands accused of raping and sodomizing a 16-year-old schoolgirl. The protesting women demand that the law firm discontinue their representation of Dharamlall, effectively severing their client-lawyer relationship.

