“THE SYSTEM HAS TO WORK” – HUGHES DEFENDS DECISION TO REPRESENT DHARAMLALL IN RAPE ALLEGATIONS

HGP Nightly News reporter Renata Burnette reports that a gathering of women organized a protest outside the law firm currently representing Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall. The minister stands accused of raping and sodomizing a 16-year-old schoolgirl. The protesting women demand that the law firm discontinue their representation of Dharamlall, effectively severing their client-lawyer relationship.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on