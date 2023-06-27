LOCAL PRIVATE ENTITIES CAN APPEAR BEFORE CCJ IN MATTERS OF UNFAIR COMPETITION, UNFAIR TARIFFS

President Adrian Saunders of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has stated that local private entities experiencing challenges such as unfair competition and taxation can pursue their cases in the CCJ. The CCJ serves as a legal avenue for these entities to address their concerns and seek resolution—Antonio Dey has further details in the following report.
