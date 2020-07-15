Car hijacked hours ago at Craig village, EBD

A hire car (HD 1318) was hours ago hijacked from “Buzz Bee Dam”, Craig village, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Although details are presently sketchy, HGP understands that the vehicle (HD 1318) was stolen around 19:00h.

According to Police Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, investigations into the matter are ongoing and police ranks from the stations in his Division are on the look out for the car (HD 1318).

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to contact 650-4340 or the nearest police station.