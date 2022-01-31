CAUGHT IN THE ACT- MAN WHO TRIED TO ROB BAGOTVILLE POST OFFICE ARRESTED AFTER FOUND HIDING IN BUILDING

Police are investigating a suspected case report of Breaking and Entry and Larceny committed on the Bagotville Post Office located on the West Bank of Demerara which occurred at about 03:05 hrs on Monday.



Authorities say a man suspected of trying to rob the Bagotville Post Office in the wee hours of Monday morning was arrested after he was found hiding in a room inside the Post Office.



Responding officers from Regional Division Three acting on information received visited the post office where they discovered that an external wooden wall was broken. After checks were made, the suspect was arrested and taken to the La Grange Police Station where he was placed in custody. Investigations are continuing.