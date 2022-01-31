According to The Guyana Fire Service, investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to a fire engulfing the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Limited early yesterday morning (Sunday 30 January 2022).

According to a release from the fire department, the service was made aware of the incident at approximately 8:12 hrs yesterday morning. Thereafter, Tenders from the Central, Alberttown and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations along with Fire Boat ‘Protector 8’ were immediately dispatched to the Lot 5-6 Lombard Street.

Also dispatched were a team from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and an ambulance and crew from the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service.

The Fire Service notes that the fire only managed to destroy a workshop and gear room which were housed in the same building before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

As The Guyana Fire service repeats its call for the appropriate fire prevention and response measures to be put in place to avoid the loss of private and public buildings and to avoid the risk of injury and loss of life, investigations into this latest incident are underway.

Accordingly, The Fire Prevention Department is slated to conduct Fire Prevention inspections later this week with the GNSC. This is being done with the aim of putting ample passive and active fire suppression systems in place to prevent and reduce the outbreak of fires at these facilities.

CAUSE OF GNSC FIRE NOT YET KNOWN

