CDC EXTENDS EOIS DEADLINE FOR COVID-19 PUBLIC ASSISTANCE VOUCHER PROGRAMME

The Civil Defense Commission (CDC) has extended the deadline for the submission of expressions of interest (EOI) from suppliers, such as supermarkets and shops to supply items for a COVID-19 Pandemic Assistance Voucher Programme.

The cutoff date for submissions is June 24, 2020. Expression of interest forms and selection criteria can be accessed at https://help.mosp.gov.gy/x/#srYALja8.

The CDC explained that “the objective of the programme is to provide relief to vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic through the supply of hampers and care items.”

Interested suppliers should specify their capacity to supply canned and bottled food product, and dry and fresh ration at an estimated value between $25,000 to $32,000 monthly per voucher.

Those suppliers who are successful will have to ensure that their business has adequate space available that is compliance with the Public Health Ministry’s social distancing guidelines and the establishment of sanitation facilities.

It is advised that interested persons or authorized representatives submit completed forms along with business registration and recent National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) compliances to the Civil Defense Commission office or at https://help.mosp.gov.gy/x/#srYALja8.

The expressions of interest will be evaluated based on specific criteria to shortlist qualified suppliers. Following which the successful suppliers will be contacted before being confirmed for public listing.