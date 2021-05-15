Chinese Nationals arrested, charged for illegally entering Guyana

Two (2) Chinese Nationals who are each said to be “self-employed” in Guyana were arrested for entering the country unlawfully and were taken to the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court, Berbice, on Friday (yesterday) for their matters to be heard.

Li Yixian, 59, and Qiu Fengye aged 47 years, were arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday (yesterday) for Illegal Entry Contrary to Section 2 (3) of the Immigration Act Chapter 14:02.

According to a police statement, the defendants appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore, where they both pleaded ‘guilty’.

“They were both ordered to pay $15,000 each or face two (2) weeks imprisonment. They were handed over to Immigration for possible deportation.”