Man en route to visit shop slapped, stabbed twice by intoxicated man

A 31-year-old man who was heading towards a shop to purchase several items was slapped then stabbed twice with a knife by a reportedly intoxicated younger male on Friday (yesterday) in Westminister, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The injured man has been identified as Vishal Ramdiaol.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred around 17:30h and the suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old resident from the area where the crime took place.

According to a police statement, Ramdiaol was en route to make his purchases when the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol, exited his (suspect’s) yard with a long knife in his hand and started an argument with the now injured man.

“The victim cautioned the suspect and told him to desist from his actions. With that the suspect became annoyed and dealt the victim a slap to his face before stabbing him twice wound to his left side ribs. The victim was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor on duty and admitted as a patient at the said institution to undergo surgery.”

His condition is stable at this moment.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigations.