Fisherman stabbed several times with pair of scissors during fight with younger man

A 27-year-old fisherman is now battling for his life in the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Berbice, after he was brutally stabbed several times with a pair of scissors by a younger male with whom he had a fight on Friday (yesterday).

The injured fisherman has been identified as Sewdat Hannoman who was allegedly stabbed around 21:30h in the Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old male who reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime but was later nabbed by the cops.

According to a police statement, on the date and time in question, a “fight broke out” between the suspect and Hannoman during which the younger man (suspect) arming himself with a small pair of blue handled scissors and stabbed the fisherman six (6) times to the chest and back before making good his escape.

“The victim was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is presently. Police have apprehended the suspect who remains in custody at Rose Hall Police Outpost while investigations are in progress.”