Community-Police collaboration leads to quick arrest of alleged purse snatcher

Quick action by members of the community of Grove, East Bank Demerara, today (Wednesday, October 20, 2021) led to police ranks apprehending a male who tried to snatch a woman’s purse.

The alleged purse-snatcher was cornered in a supermarket located at Grove, EBD, by public spirited citizens/residents who pursued him.

He was subsequently arrested by police ranks.

Police Commander for that Regional Division (4 ‘B’) Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siewnarine immediately lauded the residents for supporting the police in the fight against crime.

“I applaud the continuous support we as a division have been receiving from members of the Community. Their efforts to assist in crime fighting is admirable and courageous and this could only have been achieved through continuous partnership with the police and the public. Such assistance by the public is always welcomed and appreciated and we as a Police Division will continue to strive to ensure we maintain this initiative,” the Police Commander commented.