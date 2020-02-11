The National Data Management Authority (NDMA), an agency of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, have provided internet to connect the hinterland and remote communities across Guyana. The pilot project began in 2017 at Sand Creek, Rupununi, Region 9.

Some of the communities that are equipped with the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Technology are Fairview, Surama, Aranaputa and other communities along the Lethem Route.

According to Nyota Peters, a health care worker at Fairview Health Post, the service has helped her in delivering timely health service within her community because she is able to communicate more easily using services such as WhatsApp.

“It’s benefitting me a lot, because I am in close contact with all my health centres using the service and I get to follow the news,” Peters explained.

In a statement by the Manager of NDMA, Edison Jefford, it was mentioned that the services are free and accessible to anyone travelling through the communities mentioned.

“This has been an ongoing national programme; connecting Guyana’s hinterland and remote communities to the internet is a main facet of Government’s thrust to ‘bridging the digital divide’…”