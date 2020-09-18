Construction worker robbed of motorcycle while inside of home

A 25-year-old construction worker who had been weeding his yard but returned indoors due to heavy rainfall was robbed yesterday (Thursday) of his motorcycle ( CH 6933) which had been parked near the front steps to his home.

The alleged robbery took place at his La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home between 16:30h and 21:00h.

Reports are that the man had parked his blue Jailing Trip motorbike (CH 6933) and commenced weeding his yard. After finishing his task, he hurriedly rushed inside his home, since it had begun to rain heavily.

According to the construction worker, around 21:00h last night, he ventured outside of his home and checked to ensure that his motorcycle was secure but did not see it where he had parked it.

He then checked around the rest of his yard and the area but the attempt proved futile.

He told the cops that the motorcycle (CH 6933) is valued at $179,000 and that he is unaware of who stole it from his premises.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.