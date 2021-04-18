Man dancing with woman at Bar-B-Que robbed of gold jewellery, shot to thigh

A 29-year-old man was shot to his thigh after he gave chase behind an armed bandit who snatched his gold chains, worth $1.5M, while he had been dancing with a female at a Bar-B-Que event in the wee hours of this morning.

The injured man has been identified as Damion McKenzie also called “Tuckman” of Brighton village, Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the robbery and shooting took place around 02:15h today (Sunday) at the Alness village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police statement, McKenzie was dancing with a female when the suspect allegedly approached him from behind and grabbed his two (2) gold chains from around his neck, before running off.

“The victim ran behind the suspect who eventually escaped through a clump of bushes after firing three shots in his (the victim’s) direction, one of which hit him on his right thigh. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital before being referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment. This is a developing story,” the cops added.