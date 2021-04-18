Motorcyclist suffering fractured leg after being struck by car, colliding with another vehicle

A 40-year-old man is now nursing a fractured leg and abrasions about his body after he allegedly rode into the path of a motorcar ( PWW # 8329) on his motorcycle (CG #8540) before he collided with another car (#PYY 5174) and then fell onto the Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) roadway.

The injured man has been identified as Gary Archer of Block “E” Sophia, Georgetown, while the serious accident is said to have occurred on Saturday around 15:30h.

According to a police statement, at the time of the accident, the motorcar (PWW #8329) was being driven by 23-year-old male of Grove, EBD and motorcar (PYY #5174) was being driven by a 63-year-old male resident of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The police said that on the day and time in question, the motor vehicle (PWW #8329) and the motorbike (CG #8540) were proceeding North on the Providence Public Road, EBD, and while in the vicinity of “Princess Road” (Red Road), Archer allegedly turned East onto the Western driving lane which landed him into the path of the car (PWW # 8329).

“The driver of the motorcar applied brakes, but despite his effort and the close distance the left side front of the motorcar collided with the motorcycle. As a result of the collision, the front of the motorcycle also collided with the left side front of motorcar (PYY #5174) which was proceeding North along the Eastern drive lane of the said road. The motorcyclist fell onto the roadway where he received injuries about his body.”

Archer was picked up in a conscious state by passersby and placed into the motorcar (PWW #8329) and was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was later admitted a patient suffering from a fractured right leg and abrasions about his body.

“Condition regarded as stable. Breathalyzer tests were conducted on the drivers and no trace of alcohol found,” the cops noted.

Investigations continue.