Cops discover Toyota Spacio ablaze at “Stadium Road”, Providence

A white Toyota Spacio vehicle was torched and completely burnt on Friday night at the Green Field Access Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the act.

According to a police statement, around 21:15h on Friday, ranks from Regional Division 4 “B” (EBD) were on patrol duty in a Guyana Police Force’s vehicle (PWW 5408), when they observed the car in question on fire at the Green Field Access Road (Stadium Road).

“The Fire Service was summoned and a water tender from the Diamond Fire Station went into action and extinguished the fire but by then the motor car was completely burned. The scene was processed and no casualty reported. Checks were made for Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the area to aid in the ongoing investigation.”