Partly decomposed body of man found on WCD seashore

The decomposed body of a male was discovered at Cornelia Ida (CI), West Coast Demerara (WCD) by the cops after they received an anonymous telephone call notifying ranks of the situation.

According to a police statement, around 06:30h yesterday, an “unknown caller” made contact with the Leonora Police Station and reported that a partly decomposed body of a male had washed up on the CI seashore.

“Police Commander Errol Watts said the scene was visited by Inspector Craig and a party of policemen where it was observed that the body was that of a male (mixed race, about 45 yrs, yet to be identified). The body was escorted to the Ezekiel funeral home at Best Village, West Coast Demerara. Further investigations are ongoing.”