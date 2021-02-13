26 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana

Within the last 24 hours, 26 new Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were recorded in the country, bring the total number of confirmed cases to 8,207.

This is according to the update COVID-19 Dashboard by the Ministry of Health for Saturday (today), which also noted that currently there are only 642 active cases in Guyana.

This includes eight (8) patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while the remaining 634 cases are in isolation.

Meanwhile, 28 persons are in institutional quarantine.

To date, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Guyana stands at 186 while the number of persons who are said to have recovered from this disease is 7,379.