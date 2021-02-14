Female teen, young man die after car crashes into pole on Valentine’s Day

A female teenager along with a young man are now dead after the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, lost control, and slammed into a pole along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown in the wee hours of Sunday (today).

The deceased young lady has been identified as Tonika Halley of Phase 2, East La Penitence, Georgetown, who lost the battle for her life while undergoing treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Meanwhile, the dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Dakera Gittens of Festival City, Georgetown.

Reports are that the now dead duo had been in the company of others having a friendly night out and while they were seated in the vehicle with two (2) others, the driver lost control along Homestretch Avenue, resulting in the vehicle allegedly flipping over several times before it came to a halt.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.