Cop stabbed to neck, lower back after intervening in altercation on roadway

A policeman, who had been trying to break up two men from an altercation while he was en route to his home, is now nursing stab wounds to his neck and back after one of the men stabbed him with a knife on the roadway.

The injured Police Constable has been identified as 20-year-old Marcos Richmond of Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the stabbing took place around 19:40h at Quamina Street, BV, ECD, reportedly by a 35-year-old suspect who is currently under arrest.

Reports are that Richmond was returning home from work and was walking along the above-mentioned road when he noticed the suspect and another male having an altercation.

According to the police, the Constable approached them in a bid to keep the peace, but the suspect became annoyed and related to Richmond that the altercation was none of his concern. This prompted the policeman to leave the two men and continue his journey towards his home.

However, the suspect who was armed with a knife, reportedly decided to follow the cop and approached the Constable from behind. The perpetrator then dealt Richmond two stab wounds to his lower back and the back of his neck.

The police Constable was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by a family member and is admitted in a serious but stable condition.

The suspect was later arrested and is in police custody assisting with the investigation.