Miner stabbed to chest with sharp object attached to wood during row

A 53-year-old miner was stabbed to his chest with a piece of wood that had a “sharpened instrument” attached to it during a row with a man whom is known to him.

The injured man has been identified as Thomas James, of Eye Lash Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place at the above-mentioned location around 07:00h on Tuesday (today).

Reports are that the suspect and James were in a heated row when the perpetrator armed himself with the piece of wood and used the end with the sharp instrument attached to stab the miner to the right side of his chest.

As a result, James fell to the ground while bleeding profusely.

According to a police statement, the injured miner was picked up from the ground by his 26-year-old daughter and rushed to the Pakera District Hospital, Matthew’s Ridge, where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient.



The man’s condition is regarded as stable.



Investigations into the matter are ongoing.