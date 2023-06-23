COPS CHARGED WITH SHORT PAYING, FORGING COLLEAGUES’ SIGNATURES

Tiana Cole provides information on the recent charges filed against two serving members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The accused officers allegedly have engaged in activities such as short-paying several of their colleagues, forging the signatures of multiple ranks, and misappropriating funds for personal gain.
