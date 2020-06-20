Delivery rider robbed at gunpoint, relieved of cash, valuables and motorcycle

A delivery man employed by the Xpress Delivery company was on Friday held at gunpoint by two bandits while they robbed him of cash, valuables and his blue motorcycle (CK 4139).

The incident took place around 10:30h at South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown, after the man had completed a delivery at Congress Drive.

The robbery was captured by Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed at the home of a resident in that area.

The Express Delivery employee had been making his way out of Congress Drive while two males were walking ahead of him.

Upon reaching close proximity to the duo, he slowed down in the street, but they quickly turned around and attacked him before pointing a gun to his face.

HGP Nightly News understands that the two perpetrators snatched the man’s cellular phones, relieved him of an undisclosed amount of cash, and took away his motorcycle which aided in their escape.

A report was subsequently made to the East La Penitence Police Outpost, Georgetown.

The Express Delivery company is asking that if anyone notices a blue Haojue motorcycle (CK 4139) to make contact with 600-0500 or the nearest police station.