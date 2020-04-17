Dispensing of medication at Palms for non-residents indefinitely halted

Elderly persons who would have utilized the medical services at the Palms, located at Brickdam, Georgetown, prior to the introduction of COVID-19 measures within the country, will not be able to do so or receive medication from the Out Patient Department there since it has officially been closed off to the public.

It is unclear as to when those who are non-residents at the Palms will be able to visit that location to benefit from health services since no date has been fixed as to when the Out Patient Department will be re-opened.

According to the Social Protection Ministry, the dispensing of medications there for non-residents have ceased, as a result of the COVID-19 measures in order to avoid heavy and constant pedestrian traffic at the Palms.

In a press release today, the Ministry explained that residents of the Palms are considered “high risk” and all necessary precautions need to be taken to ensure their health and wellbeing.

“The non-resident persons who would normally receive medication from the Palms are advised to go to their closest health centre or hospital to access this service until the COVID-19 pandemic passes and the normal service is resumed. The Ministry of Social Protection stated that it sincerely regrets this inconvenience but the decision was necessary taking the lives and wellbeing of the residents of the Palms into consideration” .

