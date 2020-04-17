63 persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Guyana

-confirmed cases continue to climb ‘rapidly’- Min. Lawrence

Within the last 24 hours, six more persons have tested positive for the Novel Corona Virus disease, bring the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 63.

This announcement was made by Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, minutes ago during a live broadcast video on her Ministry’s Facebook page.

She stated that to date, six deaths have been recorded with a total of 283 persons tested for COVID-19 between the February 26 and April 17, 2020.

Two hundred and twenty (220) persons have tested negative and nine (9) persons have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, 15 persons are currently in institutional quarantine, 48 in isolation, and four individuals are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Of the 63 positive COVID cases, four are imported cases and the other 59 persons contracted the corona virus disease right here in our country. Our confirmed cases in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) represent 87.7 percent with most of the cases in Georgetown. The 30 through 40 age group is where we have the highest number of positive cases with a four to one ratio of males to females,” she further noted.