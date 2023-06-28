DPP advises further investigations into rape allegations against Dharamlall

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, has advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to conduct further investigations into the rape allegations levelled against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.

This comes one day after a number of citizens staged a protest in front of the DPP’s office, calling for her to act now and charge the Minister.

The Minister, through his lawyer Nigel Hughes has denied the allegations.

Dharamlall, who is on administrative leave, was arrested and released on $1 million station bail after becoming the centre of a rape allegation.

This is not the first allegation against the Local Government and Regional Development Minister. In fact, last year, he was accused of harassing a 22-year-old New York-based woman.

Notwithstanding, since the allegations, several protests have been held and are continuing as the calls are pouring in for him to be fired or step down as a Minister.

